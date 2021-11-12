This 2-story brick home offers a sought-after lifestyle. A warm sense of community plus an immaculate 4-bedroom home that is move-in ready. Be prepared to be charmed. A manicured front yard is the 1st inkling of something special. An entry opens to the living room where wood floors & a picture view of the front yard sets the tone. Easy access into the dining room makes entertaining a breeze. An open floor-plan kitchen w/granite counters & x2 ovens, plus a well sized breakfast & family room addition makes life so easy. French doors to an enchanted patio & enclosed backyard ensure that your home is where family & friends will gather. A den/home office & powder rm completes the main. The 2nd level offers 4 bedrooms, including a master suite complete with dressing area, walk-in closet & bathroom with double vanities. The 2nd full bathroom completes the 2nd floor. Rec. room in the LL. 1 Car garage plus access to parks, basketball courts, pavilion, shopping & dining is ideal.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $649,900
