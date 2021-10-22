 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $649,900

Completely renovated, custom home with second story addition in the quiet, family-friendly neighborhood of Huntleigh Hills. This light-filled 4 bed / 3 bath home is walkable to downtown Kirkwood, Manchester Rd businesses and Tillman elementary. Every feature you could ask for: open floor plan w/ living room gas fireplace, quality finishes, hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and walk in pantry, main level home office, large master suite with vaulted ceiling and HUGE closet, double vanities in both second level bathrooms, second floor laundry and kitchenette, tons of storage, partially finished full basement, two level patio, spacious front porch, large flat yard w/ storage shed and more!

