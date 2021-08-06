4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $650,000

Location location location! You are going to love this grand 2 story in Ladue Farm Estates! Double front doors open to a beautiful entryway with stained glass & travertine tile. Large family room features exotic wood floors & wetbar is perfect for entertaining & just wait until you see the private backyard- in-ground pool w/beautiful landscaping, built-in hot tub, covered brick patio & composite deck. Enjoy mature trees & a sprawling park-like setting in the fenced yard with sprinkler system! You won't believe the size of the master which has a fireplace, private deck, walk-in closet & en suite featuring double vanities, separate shower & tub! 3 more large bedrooms & full bath complete the upstairs. Lower level is finished with rec room plus bonus room/sleeping area (new carpet 2021). Main floor laundry, zoned HVAC (2018, 2020) new ROOF 2020, water heater 2018, coveted Parkway schools, easy access to hwys, hospitals, shopping- this one checks all the boxes, schedule your showing today!