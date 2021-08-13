4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $674,900

This California ranch home is a must see. A gracious entry opens to a formal living room on the left & large dining room on the right. The family room has a vaulted ceiling, bedford stone fireplace & original grass cloth wall coverings. A newer kitchen has custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar & a charming dining banquette. French doors from the kitchen lead to a patio overlooking the pool. The primary bedroom suite includes newer bath with curbless, walk in shower. 3 additional bedrooms, a cozy power room & new hall bath complete the main floor. The finished lower level is enormous. There is the original mid-century wet bar, an office, full bath for the pool, two large rec rooms, a walk in cedar closet and unfinished storage space. Sliding doors at one end walk out to the backyard oasis with gorgeous inground pool. Other features include Brazilian cherry floors on the main floor, plantation shutters, Ladue schools, circle drive & 2 car garage.