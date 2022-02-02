To be sold as a package with neighboring building 5385 Arsenal (completely renovated 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms). These two buildings could remain connected or could easily be divided back into two separate properties. Beautifully renovated two story brick building in Southwest Garden neighborhood near the Hill. Completely updated from roof to basement. Could be divided for many use types. Central air/forced heat, all updated plumbing and electric, refinished floors, walk in closets, large open floor plans, full bar, and so much more. Compound has a swim spa in the back along with a fully loaded outdoor kitchen. The garage in the rear is climate controlled and has its own water line. Plenty of off street parking in the rear. You have to see this to believe it! (This is a duplicate listing of 22006409).
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $675,000
