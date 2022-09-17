 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $675,000

Welcome Home! Situated in the heart of Kirkwood, walking distance to all you wish to do, schools, shopping, parks, you name it...it's at your fingertips. This 5 year old 4bed/3bath gem built by Prestige Custom Homes offers all you've dreamed about. Curb appeal galore! Open floor plan, soaring ceilings, sun kissed rooms, living room, dining room, breakfast area, stunning kitchen w/center island, stainless appliances, opening to the private, fenced back yard perfect for a pool, BBQ's & endless entertaining. Harwood floors, coffered ceilings, custom moldings, Primary Suite to rival the best of the best complete with walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower. Lower level is unfinished & ready for your imagination to create more living space, including a rough-in for a full bath, 9ft ceilings, lots of natural light. Main floor laundry, oversized 2 car garage, in-ground sprinkler system. What else could you ask for? This is the one, the one that is meant to be yours.

