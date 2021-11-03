Stately brick colonial in sought after Berkley Manor with all the conveniences needed for today's living. Welcomed onto the property by a circle drive, you will immediately be blown away by the curb appeal. Inside, the entry foyer will lead you to the elegant & stylish dining rm or inviting living rm w/ bay window. The family room, w/ fireplace & beautiful built-in bookcases, walks out to a screened-in porch and park-like backyard; perfect for entertaining. The large eat-in kitchen offers a charming breakfast room & enters to the huge laundry/mud room & attached garage. Upstairs, the spacious owners suite has a beautiful updated bath & double entry walk-in closet as well as 3 more generously sized bedrooms and 2nd updated full bath. The finished LL has a 3rd full bathroom, great storage, & makes the perfect rec room or office. This home is in an incredible location just a short distance from great shops, restaurants and parks & walkable to St Clement School.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
There are things William Hermanson would rather do. But the COVID-19 pandemic has sent him into a different direction, consumed him.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
Fort, which sells foam building toys, is weathering manufacturing snags, shipping delays and a social-media backlash.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Media Views: Joe Buck, who ties Series broadcasting record, unsure what he’ll do after Fox deal expires
Longtime face of Fox Sports remains under contract for more than a year, then plans to ‘take a breath and see what works.’
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has said he hopes to maintain an equitable racial balance on the board.