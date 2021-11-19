4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $675,000

Stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath Oakville home. Dramatic 2 story foyer welcomes you in. You'll love all the extra details, arched doorway, itriquate molding, fresh neutral paint colors and beautiful wood floors. Cozy home office features trey ceiling, new carpet, paint and an abundance of natural light. Two story Great Room w/ gas fireplace flanked by custom built ins. Chefs kitchen features SS appliances, DBL ovens, oversized breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Adjoining breakfast/ hearth rooms allows for everyone to be together. Expansive master suite has NEW carpet, walk in with built-ins, and luxurious bath with separate tub and shower, plus two vanities. Upper level offers one bedroom en-suit, two more spacious bedrooms with NEW carpet and full shared bath. LL has amazing rec room/home gym and plenty of storage. Spectacular outdoor living space with oversized covered patio with wood burning fireplace, grill, canned lighting, ceiling fan . . .the perfect spot to entertain family and friends!