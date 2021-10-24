This 4 bed/3 bath home is situated on a 1 acre lot in the heart of Sunset Hills. You are immediately drawn in by the massive covered front patio w/ ceiling fans & swing, the perfect spot to sip on your morning coffee. This home is anything but ordinary, so many places for the family to hang out. Formal LR has rich hardwood floors, fireplace, canned lighting and built in desk or media center. From there you will step into your quaint sitting room with a wall of natural light, the perfect spot to catch up on your favorite novel. Imagine evenings in the Family Room addition watching your favorite show and just steps away from a dip in the hot tub. Kitchen was made for cooking and entertaining with high end SS appliances, custom cabinetry, prep sink, beverage center, oversized island, window seat, yet room for a table of 12! If this isn't enough, there's a 2nd kitchen/utility room! LL has amazing rec room, exercise rm, & 4th bed. Private pool, sep garage with loft! This home is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $675,000
