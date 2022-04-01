 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $685,000

The location is as good as it gets with this fully renovated historic home built in 1909. The incredible stonework is the same that you’ll see across the street at Tower Grove Park. Be sure to check out the list of updates as they are endless for this large 4bd/3.5ba, completely remodeled home. First floor includes: light-filled living/dining room, completely updated kitchen, wet bar, laundry, and a half bathroom. Upper-level features – Huge Master bedroom, master bathroom with granite double bowl vanity, a walk-in master closet with French doors, 3 additional large bedrooms, 2 additional bathrooms, and a backyard balcony. Fenced in yard, 2 car garage.. This house has it all! Steps from Tower Grove Park & Wash U, Barnes, SLU, Hwy 44 & 64, Downtown, this home is super convenient to work and play.

