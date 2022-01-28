Once in a lifetime do you encounter a home that was painstakingly renovated & very carefully reassembled for todays modern world, complete w/ wrap around porch & swing. Established in 1893, this 3 story home has retained all it's original character such as 5 frplcs w/ ornate millwork & moldings, elegant entry foyer w/ charming staircase, formal LR room, formal DR w cross-beamed ceiling & bay window, sunfilled, custom kitchen w/ addition. Featuring large island, breakfast room, family room w/ built-ins & beverage center opening to an expansive 32' x 9' deck overlooking what only can be described as a garden oasis reflecting years of cultivation. Palatial primary suite w/ huge walk-in closet, spa-like bath w/ soaking tub + 2 add'l bdrms. 3rd flr boast a great rm w/ built-ins, add'l bdrm & bath. PLUS a 3+ CAR TUCK UNDER HEATED GARAGE Just 1.5 blocks to Euclid Ave., 2 blocks to Forest Park & footsteps to BJC Med Complex. Be a part of CWE history on prestigious Waterman Blvd. 73 Walk Score.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $689,900
