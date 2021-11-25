4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,900

** Please submit all offers on Special Sales Contract** Great opportunity to add to your portfolio! This home features 3 bedrooms with 1.5 bath with half bath in master bedroom.Beautiful hardwood floors, New roof, updated Ac unit and Furnace. Full basement with a bedroom Spacious backyard for family to enjoy. Currently tenant occupied at $850/mth with 1 yr lease term. No Showings without Accepted Contract. Do Not Disturb Tenants!