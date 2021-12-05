 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,900

Brick two story home with four bedrooms, two full baths. Full basement with storage and access to the outside through the back. Located close to Carondolet Park, Highway, and so much more! Opportunity awaits! Buyer to verify all MLS data including but not limited to square feet, measurements, features, exemptions, taxes, schools and property details. See agent remarks for submitting offers.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News