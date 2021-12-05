Brick two story home with four bedrooms, two full baths. Full basement with storage and access to the outside through the back. Located close to Carondolet Park, Highway, and so much more! Opportunity awaits! Buyer to verify all MLS data including but not limited to square feet, measurements, features, exemptions, taxes, schools and property details. See agent remarks for submitting offers.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,900
