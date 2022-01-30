 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,999

Bring your handyman and your imagination with you as you walk through this once duplex now very LARGE single family home with endless potential! Original trim running throughout the home accompanied by big windows and beautiful hardwood floors. An abundant kitchen just waiting on your finishing touches that flow nicely into your potential formal dining room. Dual-unit HVAC system already in place for ultimate comfort. Invest in an up and coming area of St. Louis now, to invest in yourself later. Welcome home!

