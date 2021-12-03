4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $690,000

This gorgeous 4 bed, 4bath home is in an amazing Town & Country location, on an acre lot, just minutes from MoBap & Mercy Medical Centers! This grand foyer will lead you to the spacious family room, complete with a fireplace. You'll absolutely love the abundance of natural light that flows through the bay windows and into the rest of the home. Your family and friends will be impressed by the amount of space the kitchen has to offer along with the high-end, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. You'll find more space for entertaining as you make your way downstairs to the finished lower level that is complete with a bathroom and an additional sleeping room or office. As the night winds down, you and your family can retire upstairs to the 2nd floor that houses 3 more bedrooms and your primary suite which boasts a spacious bathroom with a jetted tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. You'll enjoy plenty of parking for gatherings and a 3 car garage. Don't miss out!