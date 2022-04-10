Are you ready to be wowed in this UPDATED STUNNER in the heart of Lafayette Square? From the moment you walk in the door, you will be captivated by the high ceilings, natural light, & the grandeur of yesteryear with all the modern conveniences of today! The oversized kitchen island boasts 2 wine fridges, counter seating for family & friends along with w/an open dining room where guests can all celebrate in the same space. Winding your way up the staircase to the expanded primary suite featuring an office area w/outdoor patio, plush bedroom, a stunning bathroom complete with oversize tub for soaking, & walk-in closet! The 2nd floor also features an additional bedroom, full bath & laundry hook up. Last but not least, the 3rd floor with exposed brick, 2 bedrooms/office space along with a family room is perfect for movie & game nights. No detail has been left undone inside & once you step outside you are a short distance from restaurants, Union Station, Busch Stadium, The Arch & more!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $694,000
