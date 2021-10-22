This gorgeous 4 bed, 4bath home sits in the highly sought after Parkway School District. Once you've parked in the round about driveway or in 1 of the 3 garage spaces, the grand foyer will lead you to the family room that houses the gas fireplace. You'll absolutely love the abundance of natural light that flows through the bay windows and into the rest of the home. Your family and friends will be impressed by the amount of space the kitchen has to offer along with the high end, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. If you need more space for entertaining, you can make your way downstairs to the finished lower level that is complete with a half bath and additional sleeping room or office. As the night winds down, you and your family can retire upstairs to the 2nd floor that houses 3 more bedrooms and your master en-suite with walk-in closet. Don't miss out on this opportunity! Come by our Open House on Sat. from 11-1pm to see all this Town and Country home has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $695,000
