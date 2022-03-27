Are you ready to be wowed in this UPDATED STUNNER in the heart of Lafayette Square? From the moment you walk in the door, you will be captivated by the high ceilings, natural light, & the grandeur of yesteryear with all the modern conveniences of today! The oversized kitchen island boasts 2 wine fridges, counter seating for family & friends along with w/an open dining room where guests can all celebrate in the same space. Winding your way up the staircase to the expanded primary suite featuring an office area w/outdoor patio, plush bedroom, a stunning bathroom complete with oversize tub for soaking, & walk-in closet! The 2nd floor also features an additional bedroom, full bath & laundry hook up. Last but not least, the 3rd floor with exposed brick, 2 bedrooms/office space along with a family room is perfect for movie & game nights. No detail has been left undone inside & once you step outside you are a short distance from restaurants, Union Station, Busch Stadium, The Arch & more!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
“I don’t think it’s ever been done, and I’ve been doing this 30 years,” Torrellas said.
The sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens is part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
BenFred: Every spring, it seems to get harder to envision Flaherty and Cardinals' front office sticking together
A draft-and-develop Cards front office and its drafted-and-developed starter never seem to read from the same page
Arenado hits two-run homer and Donovan a solo shot as Cardinals win fourth game in succession.
Opening statements William Tisaby's perjury and evidence tampering trial were set for March 28.