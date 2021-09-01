4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,000

Price Improved! Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 and 1/2 bath, one story home in sought after Town and Country. This lovely home sits on a gorgeous, private lot and has been beautifully maintained by the current owner. The inviting entry opens to the living area with a brick fireplace, built in bookshelves, vaulted ceiling and two sets of French doors to the deck. The kitchen opens to a charming breakfast room, offering great potential for expansion if desired. The primary bedroom offers exceptional space with room for an office or sitting area, two walk in closets and a large ensuite bath plus French doors to the deck. Two other nice sized bedrooms share the hall bath. The 4th bedroom is currently being used as an office and has access to another full bath. The formal dining room, laundry room and 3 car garage complete the main level. The lower level is fabulous for entertaining with terrific living spaces, a bar area with a small kitchen and a half bath plus tons of storage.