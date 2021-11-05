4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,000

This historic 1910 Central West End home, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, has been fully updated while maintaining the architectural details current with the era: beamed ceilings, pocket doors, fireplace flanked by built-in bookcases, stained glass windows, and oak/pine wood floors on all 3 levels. The beautifully updated kitchen is spacious and filled with light as well as granite countertops, SS appliances, a center island, and custom cabinetry. Two large-sized bedrooms on the second floor with a gorgeous new master bath. Two more bedrooms and another full bath round out the 3rd floor for over 2,800 square feet. A 2-car garage and ample outdoor entertaining space make this a home not to be missed!