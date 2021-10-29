 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,900

Prepare to be WOWED! Spectacular, 2 yr old, custom ranch in an amazing Rock Hill location showcasing on-trend finishes and must-have features. The curb appeal is extraordinary with stacked stone, 8 ft door, vert siding, arch shingles, prof landscape and lawn irrig. Features inc a 3 car garage (tandem), 4 BD, Office, LVP flooring, dynamic 12 ft clngs, 8 ft solid doors, cust stacked cabinets, backsplash, island with seating, granite c-tops w/suede finish, gas c-top, dbl ovens, W/I pantry, coffee bar/bev center, gas FP with cust plank surround, Lux Owners Suite, cust vanities, porcelain tile flrs, W/I shower with multiple shower heads, body sprays, W/I closet with organizers, 75 gal wtr htr and hi effic HVAC. The finished LL is amazing with brick finish walls, Fam/Rec Rm, wet bar, kegerator, bdr and full bath. Enjoy the screened porch, stamped concrete, open patio, firepit and level, fenced yard. The Elan, smart home auto system controls security, whole house speakers, lighting and more.

