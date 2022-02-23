Situated on almost an acre in the desirable & highly sought after Mason Valley subdivision, this gorgeous home is a must see! Featuring hardwood floors throughout most of the home, tons of natural light & lots of updates! The main floor boasts a luxury living room & attached home office featuring built-in bookshelves, an inviting family room with a fireplace & built-ins, & a formal dining room opening into a gorgeous gourmet kitchen! The kitchen features beautifully crafted Amish-made white inset cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, & stainless Wolf & Bosch appliances! Upstairs is a large master suite with his/her closets & an updated bathroom, plus 3 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets. The walkout basement is finished to include a rec area, home gym, 1/2 bath, & plenty of storage! Outside you'll love the beautiful concrete pool, tons of patio space for entertaining, a separate fenced yard, covered patio, a wooded lot offering tons of privacy, & beautiful landscaping!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,900
