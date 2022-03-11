4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,900

Beautifully updated & amazing location are just the tip of the iceberg w/ this 1.5 Story home in the heart of Olivette. Just a stone's throw from the walking trail leading to Old Bonhomme Elementary & Stacy Park, this charmer offers a ton for the price. On the main level are hand-scraped hardwood floors, tons of windows, crown moulding, & bright, neutral colors. The formal dining room leads to the updated kitchen w/ 42 inch Lennox cabinetry, travertine tile, granite counter tops, mosaic tile backsplash, split level breakfast bar, & Stainless Steel Appliances. The Great Room boasts tall ceilings, gas fireplace with tile surround, & a main floor powder room. The Ensuite Master Bedroom features vaulted ceilings, updated bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub, stand-up shower & walk in closet. The second floor has a loft/play area, 3 large bedrooms, & an updated hall bathroom w/ double vanities. A 2 car garage, level, fenced lot & unfinished basement with a 9 foot pour round it out.