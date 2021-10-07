 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,900

An incredible & rare opportunity to own this DOUBLE LOT (6728 Delor included in sale) in St. Louis Hills. Beautiful traditional circa 1941 home with an addition and over 2600 sqft AND a level lot attached. Rear yard has 6' privacy fence, inground pool and an oversized patio perfect for entertaining! Brick 3 car garage with alley access, attractive tree lined street with additional parking. Partially finished LL with fp and family room. Large storage area and walkout access to rear yard. Kitchen has upgraded ss appliances and opens to a formal dining room and breakfast nook. Bright and airy sunroom off living room overlooks the spacious backyard. So much potential here you will not want to miss this one!!! Located just minutes from parks, shopping, restaurants and more!

