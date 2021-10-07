An incredible & rare opportunity to own this DOUBLE LOT (6728 Delor included in sale) in St. Louis Hills. Beautiful traditional circa 1941 home with an addition and over 2600 sqft AND a level lot attached. Rear yard has 6' privacy fence, inground pool and an oversized patio perfect for entertaining! Brick 3 car garage with alley access, attractive tree lined street with additional parking. Partially finished LL with fp and family room. Large storage area and walkout access to rear yard. Kitchen has upgraded ss appliances and opens to a formal dining room and breakfast nook. Bright and airy sunroom off living room overlooks the spacious backyard. So much potential here you will not want to miss this one!!! Located just minutes from parks, shopping, restaurants and more!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Radio voice is retiring after 50 years in booth and battle with COVID.
Reign Restaurant will have 30 days to vacate its premises once the order is posted.
BenFred: Tennessee's dismantling of Mizzou puts spotlight squarely on Drinkwitz's hiring of defensive coordinator Wilks
Mizzou's defense is one of the worst in Power Five football, and Saturday confirmed it again.
Shifting winds and clearing skies: KMOV meteorologist Kristen Cornett, adopted at birth, is getting to know her biological family
-
- 6 min to read
Cornett, 47, met a biological sister and her bio mother in her 20s but recently has made some stunning family discoveries.
Arrest records show the 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
Goldschmidt's single for his 99th RBI is game-winner as Cardinals win 90th game for 12th time since 2000.
As the Cardinals enter postseason and the Blues enter the regular season, we check out what's on the mind of St. Louis sports fans.