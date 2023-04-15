Beautifully built by McKelvey Homes in 2019, this spectacular 1.5 Sty is centrally located and in the popular Webster Groves School District! From the floor plan to the finishes, you'll love this home. Open concept kitchen features a center island w/breakfast bar, quartz counters, stone backsplash, 42'' cabinetry, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry & breakfast room w/ access to covered deck. The great room has soaring ceilings, a gas fp with stone surround & floor to ceiling windows. The spacious main floor primary suite has a tray ceiling & a luxury ensuite w/ custom tiled shower & oversized walk-in closet. Formal dining & recently updated main floor laundry w/ custom built-ins round off the first fl. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths & a bonus loft space. The walk out basement has a full bath rough in & opens to a newly built patio with stamped concrete & a fully fenced private backyard. Zoned HVAC, engineered wood floors, security system & much more!