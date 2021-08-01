4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

-
St. Louis County Council votes 5-2 to rescind mask mandate, throwing rule into limbo
-
St. Louis County health chief says he faced racial slurs after presenting on mask mandate
-
Cardinals notebook: Trade for former Toronto first-round pick continues spree of adding depth, hoping for impact
-
Page says St. Louis County mask mandate stands; attorney general seeks restraining order
-
As whirlwind of trades grips baseball — Scherzer going west, Rizzo headed east — Cardinals wait, work for market to maybe move their way
Spacious four bedroom, two full bath, two story all brick, basement, washer/ dryer hookup on main floor. Stainless steel appliances being sold with home (in as is condition). Newly added deck this past Spring. Great opportunity for investors but is also move in ready for potential buyers. Owner owns both lots 1416 & 1418 being sold as a package. AS IS SALE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!