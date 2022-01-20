 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom/ 2 full bathroom ranch with plenty of updates: 2022 water heater, 2018 new roof, updated shower, fresh paint and newer refrigerator. Partially finished basement gives extra space for a bonus room. Step outside to a spacious fenced-in backyard. Washer/dryer, deep freeze and kitchen appliances included. This property was previously a rental and is great for an investment opportunity or for owner occupants. Property is being offered as-is with the seller providing no repairs. Occupancy inspection is scheduled for 1/24.

