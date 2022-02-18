4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $700,000

OPEN HOUSE CHANGED TO SAT 2/19 12-2pm This stunning 2-story home was built in 2019. Get the benefits of new construction w/o the wait! Farmhouse style exterior has loads of curb appeal & offers a huge front porch, side entry gar, 2 lvl deck, white vinyl privacy fence, & magnificent views of the park! Inside, the main floor has 9 ft ceilings, wood flrs & crown molding thru out, plus custom details like Board/batten trim, built-in cubbies, Gas F.P. w/ custom built-ins, Butler’s pantry w/ wine fridge & authentic Barnwood shelves. Kit. has white shaker cabinets w/crown molding, beautiful stone counters, stainless steel appliances &huge walk-in pantry. Luxury owner's suite has access to covered deck, ensuite bath w/ a 6x4 dual shower, dual vanity & custom closet. There are also 2 additional bedrms w/ a shared bath & laundry rm on the 2nd flr. Fin lwr lvl has lookout windows, L shape rec rm, 4th bed & full bath. Enjoy the easy access to the park just behind the property! All appliances stay!