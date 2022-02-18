OPEN HOUSE CHANGED TO SAT 2/19 12-2pm This stunning 2-story home was built in 2019. Get the benefits of new construction w/o the wait! Farmhouse style exterior has loads of curb appeal & offers a huge front porch, side entry gar, 2 lvl deck, white vinyl privacy fence, & magnificent views of the park! Inside, the main floor has 9 ft ceilings, wood flrs & crown molding thru out, plus custom details like Board/batten trim, built-in cubbies, Gas F.P. w/ custom built-ins, Butler’s pantry w/ wine fridge & authentic Barnwood shelves. Kit. has white shaker cabinets w/crown molding, beautiful stone counters, stainless steel appliances &huge walk-in pantry. Luxury owner's suite has access to covered deck, ensuite bath w/ a 6x4 dual shower, dual vanity & custom closet. There are also 2 additional bedrms w/ a shared bath & laundry rm on the 2nd flr. Fin lwr lvl has lookout windows, L shape rec rm, 4th bed & full bath. Enjoy the easy access to the park just behind the property! All appliances stay!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington U. and chief of research and development for the VA in St. Louis, headed the study.
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
Veteran reporter/anchor Ryan Dean leaving station on March 4; his wife, "Show Me St. Louis" anchor Dana Dean, will follow him out the door in April.
With COVID-ravaged lungs, 27-year-old awaits organ transplant.
McClellan wonders: Why can’t Missouri be more like Oklahoma?
A-B, which topped the rankings for ten years in a row at the turn of the century, is now in a seven-year drought.
Wentzville School Board votes to keep a challenged book on library shelves after banning "The Bluest Eye" last month.
Some pregame advice before the big, bad (really, really bad) game