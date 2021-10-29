4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $700,000

Welcome to 2012 Lafayette! This stately Victorian beauty invites you in with an impressive front façade, wrought iron fencing & a generously sized front patio to enjoy the Park view. Upon entering you are greeted with warm wood floors, period moldings ,a grand staircase & incredible chandeliers. There are 2 large parlors both with fireplaces separated by pocket doors, wet bar with large capacity ice maker, dining room with a fireplace, an updated kitchen with a breakfast room & half bath. The 2nd floor has a family room, master bedroom suite, another bedroom & second full bath. The 3rd floor has 2 additional bedrooms, each with it's own bath. The lower level has been finished with a family room, half bath, game room & climate controlled wine cooler. Outside you have an expansive yard featuring a large side patio with hot tub, another seating area in the back yard & a dog "'turf" area that has been specially formatted for your dogs. There is a parking space for one car. Welcome home!