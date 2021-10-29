Welcome to 2012 Lafayette! This stately Victorian beauty invites you in with an impressive front façade, wrought iron fencing & a generously sized front patio to enjoy the Park view. Upon entering you are greeted with warm wood floors, period moldings ,a grand staircase & incredible chandeliers. There are 2 large parlors both with fireplaces separated by pocket doors, wet bar with large capacity ice maker, dining room with a fireplace, an updated kitchen with a breakfast room & half bath. The 2nd floor has a family room, master bedroom suite, another bedroom & second full bath. The 3rd floor has 2 additional bedrooms, each with it's own bath. The lower level has been finished with a family room, half bath, game room & climate controlled wine cooler. Outside you have an expansive yard featuring a large side patio with hot tub, another seating area in the back yard & a dog "'turf" area that has been specially formatted for your dogs. There is a parking space for one car. Welcome home!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tina Lowry barely made it to her closet as the tornado ripped her living room off the rest of the house in St. Mary, Missouri.
Michael Weber shares the tale of how his sailboat got firmly stuck in the Mississippi River near the Chain of Rocks Bridge.
Rockwood schools post FBI tip line; some parents complain.
'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'
A former draft pick of the Cardinals who ascended rapidly as a coach, managing at three different levels, Marmol was introduced as the team's 51st manager.
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Missouri. Storms expected Sunday evening could include hail, strong wind and tornadoes.
Our columnist reflects on Cardinal theatrics, the Blues quick start and Mizzou's prize recruit.
Marmol, 35, was previously the team’s bench coach under Mike Shildt.
Port officials said they hadn't found the boat and expected it had been dislodged by rising water before sinking.