 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $709,200

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $709,200

End of April is estimated completion. Under construction 2 story home with 4 bedroom and 3 1/2 bath in Maplewood! 9 ft first floor ceilings with all engineered wood floors through main level. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counters, large island, and a walk in pantry. Upstairs is all carpeted with a large master bedroom, 3 additional bedrooms, and a laundry room. The finished walk-out basement has 9 foot walls/pour, rec room, and a full bath. Tucked under the home you'll find a 2 car oversized garage. Don't miss your opportunity to own a brand new home in the heart of Maplewood near all of your favorite restaurants and shops off Hanley!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News