Stately brick colonial in sought after Berkley Manor with all the conveniences needed for today's living. Welcomed onto the property by a circle drive, you will immediately be blown away by the curb appeal. Inside, the entry foyer will lead you to the elegant & stylish dining rm or inviting living rm w/ bay window. The family room, w/ fireplace & beautiful built-in bookcases, walks out to a screened-in porch and park-like backyard; perfect for entertaining. The large eat-in kitchen offers a charming breakfast room & enters to the huge laundry/mud room & attached garage. Upstairs, the spacious owners suite has a beautiful updated bath & double entry walk-in closet as well as 3 more generously sized bedrooms and 2nd updated full bath. The finished LL has a 3rd full bathroom, great storage, & makes the perfect rec room or office. This home is in an incredible location just a short distance from great shops, restaurants and parks & walkable to St Clement School.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $715,000
