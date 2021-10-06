4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $719,000

This house is a true U City original located a short walk to Washington University & the Delmar Loop. It was built in 1914 and has only had 3 owners in 107 yrs! This unique stucco gem has quarter sawn oak woodwork throughout with original built-in closets & shelves. There’s 4,266 total finished sq ft of living space across 4 stories & a private, fenced-in yard on nearly ½ acre. The kitchen was recently renovated and opens into the dining room. A master bath was added & another full bath remodeled in 2021. There are hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, 2 stunning sunrooms and large windows throughout for lots of natural light. There’s a large stone garage & a wrap-around driveaway. It’s a true host’s dreamhouse with an outdoor firepit, shaded patio area, beautiful landscaping and mature grapevines! There’s a large 3rd floor area that could be a bedroom, office or playroom. Clay tile roof in good condition and dual zone HVAC was added. Seller reviewing any offers at 2pm on Tues 10/5