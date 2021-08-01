4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $719,000

Awesome 4 bed 4 bath on one of Kirkwood's finest streets! Walking distance to the Farmers Market and Downtown Kirkwood. Great curb appeal to go along with a striking interior. From top to bottom this home is unbelievable. Gourmet Kitchen featuring a plethora of cherry cabinets and granite countertops, not to mention top of the line appliances. There is a den that is used as an office. A formal dining room which displays wainscoting and pristine wood flooring. Kitchen adjoins the family room with gas fireplace. French doors exit to the deck and private backyard setting. Half bath on main! The master suite is beautiful with walk in closet, tiled walk in shower and jet tub. Other three bedrooms are spacious all featuring walk in closets, and are serviced by hall full bath. 2nd floor laundry! Finished LL with rec room, sleeping area and full bath. Three car garage! So much to offer here!