4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $724,900

Elegant & Sophisticated 2-story home in tranquil Ladue Downs Subdivision. Inviting entry foyer welcomes you to bright LR & DR w/ bay windows. Stunning Newer Gourmet Kitchen will fit all your needs w/ granite countertops, high-end appliances, center island & custom cabinetry. Spacious Sun-filled Great room & breakfast rm w/ soaring ceilings, window walls & walk-out to meticulously maintained composite deck overlooking lovely private & wooded yard. Charming family room/den w/ custom wood paneled walls, built-in bookcases & wet bar. Lrg main flr office overlooking backyard. 2nd floor features huge primary suite w/ his/her closets & luxury bth. 3 add. BR's & full bath complete the 2nd floor. The Finished LL is the perfect space to add your personal touch w/ a wet bar, family rm, full bth & tremendous storage. Lrg main floor laundry & mudrm leads to 3-car garage. The backyard is an entertainer's dream surrounded by beautiful scenery. Huge driveway w/ plenty of additional parking for guests.