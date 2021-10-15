This Classic Kirkwood 2-story is ready to Impress you! Perfectly Nestled on the Story Book Fairwood Lane. Main level offers incredible entertaining Spaces & Flow: spacious liv rm with wood burning fireplace & built-ins, bright dining rm, convenient mud room/laundry with built in cubbies & catch all station, fabulous butlers pantry & Updated Kitchen Great Room boasting gourmet appliances, center island breakfast bar, custom built-in bookshelves and window wall with views of the private backyard oasis. Second Fl is complete with large owners suite featuring abundant closet space & private bathroom with vaulted ceilings & sep. shower & tub. 3 additional bdrms & bath. Finished basement FR is the perfect space for hangout or gym plus storage. Attached 2 car garage enters perfectly into breezeway & mud rm laundry. Host all your fabulous New Neighbors and friends on the walk out deck & patio. It's Party Time! Oh So Charming & walk to downtown Kirkwood, Dreams Do Come True!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $729,000
