4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $729,900

This stunning 3 year NEW Kirkwood home is sure to impress! The wrap around front porch perfectly compliments the home's farmhouse feel, without being overdone. Gorgeous hardwoods & millwork welcome you home & extend throughout the open floor plan! Beautifully appointed, the family room is centered around a cozy gas fireplace w/stone surround & rustic mantel, flanked by french doors leading to the wrap around porch, bringing in plenty of natural light! White shaker cabinetry w/contrasting island, granite counters, farmhouse sink & incredible appliances, including a full-size refrigerator, freezer & gas range w/hood complete the gourmet kitchen. Convenient main floor master offers the perfect oasis, boasting a freestanding soaker tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Upstairs offers 3 add'l bedrooms w/a fantastic loft! The outdoor space is the perfect blend of relaxation & entertainment w/a large deck, fenced backyard & amazing firepit area in the large side yard! A must see!