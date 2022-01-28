You are going to love this full brick 2 story home on a spacious lot with inground pool in the desired 63131 zip code! There's plenty of room to spread out in this home, with over 4,000 sf of living space! First floor features living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace, main floor laundry, and bonus room perfect for office. Updated kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, granite countertops is open to breakfast room and leads out to patio and pool. Master suite features huge walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub & separate shower. Down the hall are three additional generous-sized bedrooms, all with wood flooring. The finished, walkout lower level includes kitchenette with gas range & granite, huge rec room, bonus room, and full bathroom. Summer is not far off and your home will be the fun gathering spot with your inground pool and beautiful lot lined with mature trees! Circular drive and additional parking makes this home ideal for entertaining!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $735,000
