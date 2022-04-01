A rare opportunity to own a fully renovated Webster Groves "Century Home" where you don't have to choose between new-construction luxury and historical elegance! Prepare to be charmed by the stone front porch, REAL wood floors, and classic millwork of this Queen Anne style farmhouse. The open floor plan boasts tons of room to relax or entertain. Be the first to break in the new kitchen with granite counters, gas range, double oven, island, and butlers pantry. Enjoy evenings on your front porch, overlooking the golf course, or on the shaded patio of the fenced back yard. Retreat to the master suite with a beautiful turret ceiling, custom bath, walk in closet, and unique 3rd story space perfect for your home office, studio or media room. New zoned HVAC, electric, plumbing, siding, roof, windows, insulation... a renovation so extensive it qualifies as new construction. All of this in a timeless neighborhood walking distance from Larson Park and downtown Webster shopping and restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $749,000
