Must-see 4 BR, 4.5 BA full-brick home in coveted Questover! Located on innermost private street of subdivision, the home has a wonderful layout + ample space in every room. Foyer w/ vaulted ceilings + hardwood floors greets you. On the left: LR w/ fireplace enjoyable from LR + FR; on the right: column flanks the DR. Main floor w/ spacious master suite w/ office, 2 walk-in closets, BA w/ 2 vanities, shower, and jacuzzi. Renovated kitchen w/ peninsula. Opens up to large FM w/ mini wet bar. Off kitchen, enjoy fresh air & shade in large screened-in porch before stepping outside to backyard deck. Mud/laundry on 1st flr. 3 spacious BR on 2nd flr: 1 w/ en-suite BR and 2 have en-suite vanities w/ shared BA. LL has large, finished area w/ full BA + rec rm; vast storage + bonus room. 2 NEW HVACs! Only home on street boasting half circle Concrete driveway in front + separate driveway to 3-car garage. Close to Millennium Park, Olive, I-270, popular shops/restaurants, this home will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $749,000
