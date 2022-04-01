Welcome to this gorgeous 2-story Frontenac home located within the Ladue School District! Four spacious bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms with a 3 car side-entry garage. Amazing curb appeal & centrally located close to all that St. Louis has to offer. You're greeted with 9'ceilings, hardwood & tile floors throughout the main level. Office & formal dining are located off the entry. Open kitchen with breakfast area boasting 42'' maple cabinets, center island, granite counters, SS appliances, desk/study area & french door access to the backyard paver-stone patio. A large family room with beautiful bay windows, woodburning fireplace & an updated powder room complete the first floor. The second level offers an expansive loft family room. Owners suite with separate shower/jet tub, dual vanity & walk-in closets. The remaining 3 bedrooms are served by a full hall bath. The finished basement is spectacular with rec/family room, wet bar & full bath. New roof & HVAC. Inground sprinkler system!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $749,900
