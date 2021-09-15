Don't miss this fantastic ranch home in the desirable Kirkwood School District. Walk to Des Peres Park and St Clement. The main floor features a formal living and dining room with wood floors and open feel. The large family room connects to the dining room and kitchen and offers built in shelving and a fireplace. The kitchen was renovated with granite counters, center island, stainless appliances and custom solid wood cabinets. The master bedroom is spacious with ample closet space and has a recently renovated bathroom with heated floors and dual vanity. The hall bath has been redone and offers a hydro tub and solid surface counters. There are 2 additional bedrooms on the main floor, one with it's own private bath and walk in closet. The walk-up basement is finished with a rec area, sitting area, family room, bedroom, cedar storage closet and full bath. The large salt water pool was refinished in 2013 with pebble tech, brick and coping and offers a large deck area.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $749,900
