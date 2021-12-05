Built in 1941 for a WashU professor, this location has it all! Enjoy Walking to Forest Park, WashU and the shops along Demun. Leave the traffic behind with a short commute to Clayton, Downtown, WashU and all the hospitals. Retreat to your own private patio oasis with fountain, or curl up in one of the first or 2nd story siting rooms. The main floor features a large living and dining room, powder room and updated kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths. A partially finished concrete basement offers nearly 500 more square feet of living space with wet bar, bathroom and refrigerator. Back bedroom has a dedicated staircase and is ideal for a WFH office or new master suite conversion. This is a lot and a half with the lot extending to within ~5 ft of the neighboring church.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $749,900
