4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

This 1131 square foot single family home is a great addition to any investor’s portfolio. Built in 1939, it features a whopping four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full basement, and central air. Owner pays pays taxes, insurance, sewer, and repairs. Tenant pays electric, water, gas, trash, and takes care of lawn/snow car. 6/30/21 update: Tenant has been paying $800 but just signed a new 5-year lease for $1000 per month! Taxes were $577 in 2020. Insurance: $346. Sewer: $504. Repairs: $1006. Management $480 flat rate. Occupied, so no showings without accepted contract.