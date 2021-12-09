4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

This Spanish Lake home is located on the east side of Larimore (not in Northdale) on a very quiet street. It is currently rented at $865/month which is about $200/mo below market for a 4 bedroom home with almost 1400 square feet. The water heater is about 5 years old. The furnace and roof are older and the property has been priced accordingly. Please note that tax records show this as a 3 bed/1bath home but is actually 4 beds/2 full baths. Showings with an accepted contract - please do not disturb tenants. Property to be sold as is, with seller to do no inspections or repairs. This property is managed by a property manager.