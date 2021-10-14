This Diamond in the Rough is a must see! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths just minutes away from BJC and Children's Hospital, Washington University, Forest Park and Delmar Loop. Upon entrance, you have French Doors to enter the family room and a sturdy stairwell leading up to the spacious bedrooms. You can also get upstairs from the other side in the kitchen. Open basement ready to be finished to your liking. Long leveled fenced backyard. With some updating and repairs, this can be your dream home or dream deal in this upcoming area with several renovations being completed right now! Get your appointment scheduled today!!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
SLU tried to distance itself from the transaction in May, but QuikTrip has had a contract with the university since February 2019.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.
Starting Nov. 1, the future of a St. Louis favorite will be in Doug Stagner’s hands.
Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman, who held the position since 2017, asked to resign.
Tiffany Graham, 41, died Tuesday; she was elected mayor of this small St. Louis County municipality in 2019.