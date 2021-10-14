 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

This Diamond in the Rough is a must see! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths just minutes away from BJC and Children's Hospital, Washington University, Forest Park and Delmar Loop. Upon entrance, you have French Doors to enter the family room and a sturdy stairwell leading up to the spacious bedrooms. You can also get upstairs from the other side in the kitchen. Open basement ready to be finished to your liking. Long leveled fenced backyard. With some updating and repairs, this can be your dream home or dream deal in this upcoming area with several renovations being completed right now! Get your appointment scheduled today!!

