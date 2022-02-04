Custom Home waiting to be designed by you in the highly desirable Lindbergh School District on a HALF ACRE LOT! Build a spacious, newly constructed home on a half-acre lot – a rare find for the area! Ample space in the rear for a pool or other outdoor entertainment/living options. Set back from Sappington Road for quiet enjoyment. Home features a 3-car attached garage with mudroom entry, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, ample sized primary suite, walk-in closets, and a large basement to develop for guest overflow or entertainment space. Fully appointed kitchen in large open floor plan for family gatherings. Close to schools, shopping centers, restaurants, and major highways. Neighboring high-end homes under construction. Adjacent lot also available for a custom home by Schei Homebuilding. Finished lower level can be included at an additional cost. Call today to build your dream home!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $750,000
