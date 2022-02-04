 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $750,000

Build your NEW home in Kirkwood! Walking distance to Kirkwood Community Center, pool, park and Downtown Kirkwood. To be built by Schei Homebuilding Inc. This property offers great options and so many possibilities. Let Schei Homebuilding build your dream home. Build a 1.5 or 2 story, 3 bedroom or 4 bedroom with detached 2 car garage. Finished lower level can be included at an additional cost. Call today to build your dream home!

