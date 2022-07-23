4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $750,000

Beautiful 1.5 story home located in the heart of Kirkwood near shopping, eating establishments, schools & parks! Accented with stone, the covered porch, 2 car garage & mature landscaping give this home excellent curb appeal. Welcoming two story entryway allows access to the dining room, powder room & laundry room. The stunning great room showcases a spacious open floor plan, crown molding, ceiling fan, recessed lights, tons of windows for natural light & a gas fireplace. The kitchen features tons of cabinetry, granite counters as well as double oven, stainless steel appliances, center island/breakfast bar, complimenting tile backsplash & an adjoining breakfast room with convenient access to the deck & backyard. The main floor master completes the first floor with luxury master bath offering two vanities with granite counter tops, soaking tub, separate tiled shower & large walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms are found upstairs along with a spacious loft area & two full baths!