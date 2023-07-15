Welcome to this spectacular 2 story home with main floor master bedroom, located in the prestigious subdivision of The Villages of Willow Brooke, built by McKelvey Homes. It has a beautiful curb appeal, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms house and over 5300 sq ft of living space. On the main floor you will find 42” custom kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, some hardwood floors, high end custom blinds and stunning light fixtures. Walk upstairs to find a spacious loft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The lower level walkout basement completes the house with its large open entertaining space, wet bar, full bath, storage and a bonus room that can be used as an office/workout/media room. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends. A short walk to the Jewish Community Center and 8 to 10 minutes drive to all the private schools in Ladue. The location could not better for families that are looking for a house in a newer neighborhood with a short driving distance to nearby private schools.