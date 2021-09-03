 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $765,000

Beautiful, spacious home in highly sought after Algonquin Forest. Major addition added 2001 – 2003. Classic craftsmanship combines w/ modern finishes & amenities to create a spacious home w/ unique features. Main floor includes 3 spacious bedrooms. Owners Suite and new carpet, exquisite bath w/ dual marble top vanity, shower & granite. Very large great room w/ beautiful sweeping view overlooking large aggregate patio & large back yard backs to woods. Formal living room w/ traditional fireplace offers a cozy retreat. Dining room offers a classic setting for special occasions. 6-panel solid wood doors throughout. Updated kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Architectural roof (2015), ridge vents, aluminum soffits, 2x6 exterior walls, wet-cellulose applied insulation, 90+eff HVAC make this home very comfortable. Massive loft/bedroom w/ full bath on upper level. Partial fin w/out LL w/ lux vinyl plank, bath/laundry w/ shower, large storage area, walkout 2-car oversized garage & single-car garage.

